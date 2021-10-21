WATCH: Lawmakers tackle Benton Harbor water crisis at hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As crews work to repair a busted old water main in Benton Harbor, lawmakers in Lansing will tackle questions about the city’s lead water crisis Thursday.

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad and Rev. Edward Pinkney of the Benton Harbor Community Water Council are attending the Michigan House Oversight Committee, which is streaming live on woodtv.com. House committee members also heard from Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Liesl Clark about the Benton Harbor water crisis.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Liesl Clark addresses the Michigan House Oversight Committee regarding lead contamination in the Benton Harbor water. (Oct. 21, 2021)

On Monday night, the Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency in response to high levels of lead contamination in the water.

Michigan’s action lead level — when state leaders would step in and respond — is 15 parts per billion. Data from the city of Benton Harbor shows the highest reading from sampled homes rose from 60 parts per billion to 889 parts per billion over the last three years, which is more than 59 times the state limit.

Last month, Whitmer signed off on the final piece of the state budget that provides $10 million to replace lead water lines in Benton Harbor. The state also began providing free bottled water and filters for Benton Harbor residents.

The state’s response shifted earlier this month when it began urging Benton Harbor residents to use bottled water for cooking and drinking.

The county health department says residents can pick up free bottled water Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, located at 331 Miller Street, and at Benton Harbor High School, located at 870 Colfax Avenue. There will also be water trucks for residents to use to fill up their own containers for things like washing and flushing toilets.

The state is aiming to replace every lead pipe in the city’s century-old infrastructure in the next 18 months.

(Crews in Benton Harbor work to fix a water main that burst — leaving the city completely without water — on Oct. 20, 2021. )

Amid the lead contamination, crews are working to repair a main break that impacted the majority of the city’s water system, forcing at least six Benton Harbor area schools to close. In a tweet Thursday morning, Muhammad said the busted pipe is 89 years old “and is taking longer than expected to address.”