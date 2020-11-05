WATCH: Legal expert weighs in on Trump ballot lawsuit decision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News legal expert Bryan Waldman is weighing in, after a judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign, against the Michigan Secretary of State.

The Michigan lawsuit claims Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She’s accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters…to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.” said the Trump campaign.

In response to the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi released the following statement.

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately,” Jarvi said. “At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.” Ryan Jarvi, Michigan Attorney General Press Secretary

After a statement issued by President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager hinting at the possibility of a lawsuit being filed in Michigan challenging the state’s ballot-counting process, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi issued the following response: pic.twitter.com/qPANSEGynn — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) November 4, 2020

In the lawsuit, it said Benson is Michigan’s chief elections officer and this role makes her responsible for proper methods of conducting elections.

The lawsuit claims that in Wayne County, election workers changed the date that absentee ballots were received.

The Michigan Department of State sent out a series of fact check tweets Thursday morning. One read, Michigan’s election clerks count valid ballots that they received at their offices or in their official ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on election day. Ballots received thereafter, regardless of the postmark, are not counted.

Benson held a press conference on Wednesday night and said, “False tweets or frivolous lawsuit the purpose is all the same, to reduce the public’s faith in our elections and our outcomes, but those efforts will not succeed. In Michigan, the process worked. Our system is secure, accurate and anyone who tells you otherwise is attacking our democracy or unhappy with the results.”