Watch Live: Opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin

(WLNS) — Opening statements will be heard in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The trial is expected to run Monday through Friday, for up to four weeks.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of George Floyd. The prosecution argues his restraint of Floyd for nearly nine minutes was a substantial cause of his loss of consciousness.

Ultimately, his death in police custody. family members of floyd think there’s enough evidence to convict him of murder charges.

Philonise Floyd is George Floyd’s brother. He said, ”I have faith that he will get convicted — just like everybody who’s seen that video because that video is the proof.”

The court session will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday with opening statements expected to be heard at 10:30 a.m.

As more comes out about the trial, 6 News will keep you updated on-air, online, and with our 6 News app.