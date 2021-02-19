WATCH: President Biden tours Portage Pfizer vaccine facility

PORTAGE, Mich. (WLNS/CBS) – President Joe Biden and Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured the Pfizer manufacturing facility in Portage on Friday.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is being produced in this facility.

Biden was set to visit the facility Thursday, but the trip was postponed due to inclimate weather.



“President Biden has worked diligently to support Michigan’s vaccine operation since he took office four weeks ago, and today he followed through on his promise to visit our state and personally thank the hard-working Michiganders who are supplying the vaccine to the country,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release.

Take a look at some highlights in the attached video.