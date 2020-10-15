WATCH TONIGHT: The Scorecard Killer @ 10 o’clock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD)– Tonight 6 News Presents a special program, ‘The Scorecard Killer’ at 10 PM.

The “Scorecard Killer” is one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history, tied to as many as 67 murders — most in California and about half a dozen in Oregon, But Randy Kraft also paid a midweek visit to Grand Rapids.

Craft was arrested more than 30 years, ago, and is now in his 70’s on death row.

It’s a Story you can hear in full tonight both on-air & online during, and after the television broadcast.

