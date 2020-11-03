WATCH: Voters line up to place ‘I Voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s grave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Visiting Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day is a tradition in Rochester, New York, and this year is no different.

Voters lined up early Tuesday morning to place their “I Voted” stickers on the grave stone of the suffragist. The women’s rights activist, who called Rochester home, was instrumental in fighting for women’s right to vote.

This year marks Anthony’s 200th birthday, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. To prepare, City of Rochester officials announced visitation guidelines for those interested in taking part in the tradition.

New this year, a plastic shield is covering the grave stone, to protect the maker from damage caused by hundreds of stickers put on it during election season.