Wayne County Sheriff dies from complications of COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Benny Napoleon, the sheriff of Michigan’s largest county and a former Detroit police chief, has died.
Napoleon spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19.
Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009.
Tiffani Jackson says her 65-year-old father died Thursday at Henry Ford Hospital with family present.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who defeated Napoleon for mayor in 2013, says he can’t think of a local leader “more loved and admired than Benny.”
The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes regarding the passing of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon:
“Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon was a man of great faith who believed that to whom much is given, much is expected. At a time when we need it more than ever, we have lost a voice that could calm the storm. He was a man that always did the right thing in the face of adversity, the one we could count on to keep us safe, the public servant that always answered his phone, and a friend that would take your concerns and make them his own. He was always respectful, and I am heartbroken that we will no longer be graced with his amazing smile that could light up a room and bring confidence to uncertainty. We wish peace and comfort to all of his countless friends and family. Rest in peace, Sheriff.”Lavora Barns, Michigan Democratic Party Chair