Wayne County Sheriff dies from complications of COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Benny Napoleon, the sheriff of Michigan’s largest county and a former Detroit police chief, has died.

Napoleon spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19.

Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009.

Tiffani Jackson says her 65-year-old father died Thursday at Henry Ford Hospital with family present.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who defeated Napoleon for mayor in 2013, says he can’t think of a local leader “more loved and admired than Benny.”

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes regarding the passing of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon: