WEATHER ALERT: Slippery conditions moving into Mid-Michigan tonight & tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect from 8 P.M. Monday to 12 P.M. on Tuesday.

According to 6 News Chief Meteorologist David Young, freezing drizzle is expected this evening and overnight with slippery roads possible late tonight and tomorrow morning.

As for the temperature, the majority of our area will be looking at figures in the mid 20s.

Remember to always know what’s coming by checking out your 6 News Radar:

You can also get the latest traffic information with your 6 News Traffic Tracker:

<<<This post will be updated.