LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The StormTracker 6 team has issued a “Weather Aware Day” for Thursday night into Friday as another batch of accumulating snow approaches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire WLNS viewing area from Thursday evening through midday Friday.

The StormTracker 6 meteorologists predict difficult travel for the Friday morning commute.

By the time the system wraps up, many locations will likely see between 4-7 inches of fresh snowfall.

Much of the day Thursday will be dry. It isn’t until late evening when the snow begins to move through lower Michigan.

The overnight hours will feature steady, occasionally heavy, snowfall, reduced visibility, and slick roads. Snow will continue through the morning commute, which will significantly impact travel speeds.

By the noon hour, the snow will be tapering off from west to east, with just flurries left for the afternoon.

Conditions quiet down for Friday night and Saturday before some snow showers re-enter the picture for Sunday and Monday.

With the timing and intensity of snowfall, school closings are likely Friday. Meteorologist Blake Harms will have a school closing prediction posted by 5pm this evening. You can view it here.

Keep up-to-date with the latest StormTracker 6 forecast for the latest updates and information on this storm.