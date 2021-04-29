Web Extra: Anti-I.C.E protesters interrupt Biden rally in Georgia

GEORGIA, (WLNS/CBS) – Protesters accosted President Joe Biden during a rally in Georgia on Thursday, chanting “End detention now!”

The rally was planned to celebrate Biden’s first 100 days in office.

The protesters also chanted “Abolish I.C.E, Abolish I.C.E,” to which the President responded: “I agree with you, I’m working on it, man. Give me another five days.”

Progressives have been calling for the abolishment of I.C.E since before the 2020 Presidential Primaries, and many progressive Democrats consider the issue a “litmus test” for Biden’s presidency.

Progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who has repeatedly shown support for the Abolish I.C.E movement.

Biden’s official website does not explicitly call for the abolition of I.C.E, but it does mention that the administration aims to: