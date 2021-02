LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/CBS) – The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says boule masking can increase protection against COVID-19.

The CDC has found that a medical mask worn under a cloth mask can block over 92% of cough particles.

The study found that any kind of mask works in slowing the spread, but double-masking with a cloth mask on top of a paper mask work best, as long as they fit properly.

