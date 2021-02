LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/CBS) – Pediatricians say that they are seeing the impacts of climate change in children already, such as asthma, allergies and premature birth.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that climate change is one of the top threats to children in the world.

Conditions such as pollution-triggered asthma and heat illnesses are worsening due to climate change.

