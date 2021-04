WASHINGTON DC (WLNS/CBS) – 40,000 flowers were installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. as part of an art installation that aims to honor those who lost their lives to gun violence on Tuesday.

The installation, known as the Gun Violence Memorial was created as a collaboration between visual artist Doug Landry and Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The memorial can be viewed until April 16.

Take a look