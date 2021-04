LINCOLN, NE (WLNS/CBS) – Hundreds of people named “Josh” met up in Lincoln, Nebraska and battled with pool noodles.

The fight was organized after a man named Josh added a large group of other Joshes to a Facebook group chat and posted a set of coordinates, saying that the winner of the fight would keep the name Josh.

The winner of the fight was a 4-year-old boy named Josh Vinson Jr.

The friendly battle raised money for a Nebraska food bank and hospital.