LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WLNS/CBS) – A memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been set up outside the Staples Center on Tuesday to mark one-year since their passing.

Kobe, Gianna and several other passengers died when their helicopter crashed.

Fans of the Bryants set up a memorial of flowers, balloons, and sinage outside the center.

Watch the above video to get a full glimpse.