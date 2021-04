(KXAN) -- Some counties in some U.S. states are finding they don't have enough COVID-19 vaccine supply to go around, while others have too much with too little demand. And vote results in the 2020 presidential election have more to do with it than you might guess.

While many factors likely contribute to vaccine availability nationwide, states and counties with high concentrations of people who voted to re-election former President Donald Trump are the most likely to have adults who are vaccine-hesitant, according to survey and vaccine administration data recently examined by the New York Times.