ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A helicopter carrying guides and guests on a heli-skiing excursion north of Anchorage slammed into a mountain and then rolled downhill hundreds of feet, killing the pilot and four of the five passengers, officials said Monday.

Among the dead in the Saturday evening crash was billionaire Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic. The survivor, identified as David Horvath, 48, of the Czech Republic, was listed in serious condition Monday, said Mike Canfield, a spokesman at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.