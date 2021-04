WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS/CBS) – President Joe Biden is calling on employers to give their employees paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the President said no American should lose money from their paycheck to receive the vaccine.

“One concern I’ve heard from so many Americans is that they can’t afford to take the time off to get vaccinated or lose a day’s work because they are feeling slightly under the weather after their shot,” he said.

Take a look at the full statement above.