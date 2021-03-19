Web Extra: President Biden speaks out against hate toward Asian Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS/CBS) – President Biden visited Atlanta, Georgia on Friday and met with Asian American leaders to talk about the shooting from earlier in the week.

The president said, “We’re learning again what we’ve always known: words have consequences.”

This speech comes after a string of violence towards Asians in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, “Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner groups, since March 2020. Nationally, women reported hate crimes 2.3 times more than men.”

