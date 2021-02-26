Web Extra: Rep. Tim Walberg on the COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) says he opposes the COVID-19 relief bill in Congress, citing it a lack of focus within the proposed aid.

Walberg expressed frustration over the education portion of the bill, saying that all 30 education-related amendments proposed by Republicans have been shot down.

He also expressed concern over unused funding.

“We have $60 billion for education that hasn’t been used,” he said.

“And yet we’re going to do something now that is going to take us further into debt.”

Walberg said he would theoretically support the bill if it focused more on COVID-related funding itself.

“Only 9% of the bill goes towards COVID healthcare issues. The majority of the bill isn’t spent until after 2022,” said the congressman. “Why are we using a COVID relief bill to put tunnels in Nancy Pelosi’s district and bridges in Chuck Schumer’s district?”

Walberg also expressed anti-lockdown sentiments, saying that states have done “very well” without the lockdowns.

Walberg said that if the bill focused on just “what’s necessary” he would support it, but for now he opposes the relief.

“We forgot about the main purpose,” said Walberg.

Take a look at the full interview above.