Web Extra: See Michigan’s fall colors from space

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- For more than a century, the City Rescue Mission of Lansing has been helping people in need. It started with Thomas and Emily Dolton who opened the Misson on Michigan Avenue in Lansing back in 1911.

From the start, the focus of the Rescue Mission has been to help people. In the 1930s, the Dolton's opened a soup kitchen as the world plunged into an economic depression. In the 1950s, the Mission opened its first overnight dorm for Men, and in the 1990s, created a safe place for women and their children. Then, roughly three years ago, the non-profit opened a drop-in center for people with substance abuse and mental health disorders who have nowhere else to go.