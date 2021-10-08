Web Extra: See Michigan’s fall colors from space

WLNS 6 News
by: Wells Foster
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The official NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory Twitter posted this image of the Upper Peninsula today, showing off some beautiful fall colors.
The photos were taken by satellites.
Take a look.
#FallColorFriday is back! Even last week, the northern #GreatLakes region was already ablaze with some spectacular autumn foliage. 🍂🍁Keep up w/ the latest MODIS satellite imagery from @NOAA's Great Lakes CoastWatch node here: https://t.co/bksbp9iixc@CIGLR_UM @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/pmjl9tM5pq— NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (@NOAA_GLERL) October 8, 2021
#FallColorFriday is back! Even last week, the northern #GreatLakes region was already ablaze with some spectacular autumn foliage. 🍂🍁Keep up w/ the latest MODIS satellite imagery from @NOAA's Great Lakes CoastWatch node here: https://t.co/bksbp9iixc@CIGLR_UM @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/pmjl9tM5pq