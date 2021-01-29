WEB EXTRA: Watch President Biden visit Walter Reed vaccination center

BETHESDA, Maryland (WLNS/CBS) – President Biden toured a Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland on Friday.

Biden visited with medical staff as well as patients receiving a vaccine.

The President received his second Pfizer vaccine dose on Jan. 11. His shot was administered by Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cumin at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The United States now has over 433,000 COVID-19 deaths, with Michigan experiencing 14,497 deaths alone.

Watch the video above to see scenes from Biden’s visit.