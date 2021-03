KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) - A Virginia man was fishing with his son and a few friends when he made the catch of a lifetime last Wednesday. He pulled in a monster bluefin off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and they have amazing video footage to prove it.

"Any-fin" is possible -- that's what the father-son duo learned when they went on the water and made the catch of their lives.