Welcome some of Mid-Michigan’s new police chiefs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are going to be some new faces in town and the City of East Lansing and Williamston would like to welcome them.

Marlon Lynch has been selected to serve as Vice President for Public Safety and the sixth chief of the Michigan State University Police Department.

Based on his vast experience and expertise, Lynch will also hold the title of vice president for public safety, according to Michigan State University.

“Marlon has a highly distinguished service record, including leading some of the largest university police departments in the country,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. “His nearly 25-year career in law enforcement will allow him to look expansively across the spectrum of public safety to identify areas for improvement in the department and maximize its community engagement. I know he will be a great addition to the Spartan community.”

Lynch currently serves as chief safety officer for the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. In this position, he oversees more than 180 individuals in police, health system security, emergency management and community services.

The Williamston Police Department is announcing the onboarding of Chief Jim Wolf, who joined the Williamston Police Department on February 1. Chief Wolf retired from Michigan State Police and has over 31 years of law enforcement service. Chief Wolf graduated from Williamston Community Schools, so he knows the community well. He is looking forward to serving the City of Williamston.