Wendy’s offering free nuggets through Sunday as part of its coronavirus response

Wendy’s is the latest fast-food chain to offer free food amid the coronavirus pandemic in a giveaway it has dubbed a “GroupNug.”

According to USAToday, the company announced it will give away free four-piece orders of chicken nuggets Friday, April 24 to “every car that rolls through the drive-thru.” No purchase is necessary and choose from crispy or spicy nuggets.

At a time when restaurant dining rooms nationwide are closed because of COVID-19, restaurants have been looking to beef up business by offering free food.

Some giveaways like Taco Bell’s recent free taco giveaway have been for all consumers, and others have been for first responders and health care workers.

McDonald’s rolled out free “Thank You Meals” for first responders and health care workers serving on the front lines Wednesday, which are available through May 5.