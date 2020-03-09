“We’re going to win this election” Bernie Sanders confident after campaign across Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, campaigned across Michigan this weekend in hopes to impress voters before the presidential primary on Tuesday.

Sanders was in Detroit and Flint on Friday, Dearborn on Saturday, Grand Rapids earlier Sunday afternoon and made his final stop in Ann Arbor Sunday evening.

Throughout his rallies in Michigan, he made promises that if he’s president, he will work on giving men and women equal pay, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and forgiving college student loans.

“I’m 100% behind everything that he says, women’s productive rights, having paid parent leave, everything,” said Sanders supporter, Breanna Boersma.

Some voters say they’re ready to see Sanders win Michigan.

“This rally has reaffirmed my love for him and I’m definitely going to go out and vote for him on Tuesday,” said Sanders supporter, Raj Gautaf.

Sanders won Michigan in 2016, and is confident he will come out on top on Tuesday.

“We’re going to win this election,” said Sanders.

But to win, Sanders has to beat Joe Biden.

“I voted for Joe Biden by mail, I think he has the best chance of winning,” said Democratic supporter, Tom Monach.

Others at the rally agree that Biden will be on the Democratic ticket in November.

“I’m a little disappointed because I think Biden is going to get the nomination,” said Democratic supporter, Chris Chiaravalli, “I’m hoping Bernie gets the nomination, but not that hopeful that he’s going to beat Trump.”

Joe Biden will be in Detroit and Grand Rapids on Monday.