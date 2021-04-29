West Virginia man charged with over 300 counts of incest

Billie Gene Seabolt, 65, of Clendenin, was arrested Wednesday, April 28, 2021 and is facing more than 300 charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A 65-year-old West Virginia man is facing hundreds of charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile relative for six years.

Officers arrested Billie Gene Seabolt, of Clendenin, on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint. A trooper responded to a call from Seabolt’s home saying another man had allegedly “made” the juvenile relative leave the home with him. The caller said they believed they had gone to a home in Kanawha County.

The trooper then went to the other man’s home and spoke with him, his wife and the juvenile, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states that the juvenile then allegedly told the trooper she had wanted to leave Seabolt’s home. The trooper said she briefly explained “things of sexual nature were taking place” at the home.

The trooper then contacted the Woman’s and Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. The criminal complaint states that during that interview, the juvenile reportedly claimed Seabolt had sexually assaulted her at least once a week from 2014 to 2017 and then again after 2018.

The trooper then went back to Seabolt’s home and arrested him. He is charged with one count of sexual abuse by a custodian or guardian, first degree sexual assault and 312 counts of incest — one count for each week during that time period.

Seabolt is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.