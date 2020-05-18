Wharton Center announces 2020-2021 season that’ll include five Broadway hits



Wharton Center officials are announcing the new line-up for the 2020-2021 season…. that’ll include five Broadway hits: Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pretty Woman: The Musical, CATS and Disney’s Frozen.

The following is a description from Wharton Center officials about each one of these shows:

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls (December 8–13, 2020) is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The Chicago Tribune calls Mean Girls, “By far the funniest musical of the year!”

The Broadway phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a mesmerizing production coming to Wharton Center January 26–31, 2021. This new production by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom) won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final week in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

After an incredible record-breaking run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner Pretty Woman: The Musical (February 16–21, 2021) promises to “lift your spirits and lighten your heart.” BuzzFeed News says, “If you love the movie, you will love the musical.” Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven”), a book by the movie’s legendary director, Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

CATS is the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, brought back to complement Wharton’s season (May 11–16, 2021). Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater: “Memory.” Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard ), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new Cats for a new generation!

Disney’s Frozen (July 7–18, 2021) is the Tony® nominated Best Musical that the LA Daily News calls “simply magical.” From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen is an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances. It is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.