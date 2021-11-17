What can I bring for Thanksgiving that won’t be tossed by TSA?

Before choosing new luggage for upcoming air travel, check size requirements for carry-ons and checked baggage via the TSA website and your airline’s.

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Most of everyone who has flown before, whether it’s you or someone who you are traveling with, has had an item in their luggage thrown out at a security checkpoint.

To help prevent your famous Thanksgiving dish from being tossed, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released tips for your carry-on for Thanksgiving.

Airports such as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will be busy and lines could be longer due to bag searches.

“It takes about two to three minutes to conduct a bag search, and that slows down the checkpoint, and at the same time is completely preventable if travelers know what items should not be brought to the checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director.

Items you can carry on your flight (Image provided by TSA spokesperson).

Passengers can bring solid foods and baked goods, including pies or bread, through checkpoints. Cans such as: gravy, cranberry sauce, jam and preserves should go into a checked bag.

Fresh fruit can be carried through luggage with the exception of passengers flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands into the U.S. mainland.

Frozen perishables can be packed in carry-on luggage or food that is packed with ice packs or in a cooler, but the ice cannot be partially melted or have any liquid at the bottom of the container.

Post Thanksgiving leftovers such as cooked turkey can be carried on the plane.

A spokesperson from TSA says that the highest travel day in TSA’s history was pre-pandemic, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, in 2019. However, this year they do not expect travel volume to surpass the 2.9 million individuals screened nationwide.

TSA also provides a free tool where you can type in an item to find out if you can carry it on the plane.