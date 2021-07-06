What is being done to curb youth violence in Lansing?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Police say this year the city has seen an unprecedented increase in violence, everything from drive-by shootings to homicides.

This weekend alone there were 4 shootings in Lansing. One resulted in a 19 year old fighting for his life after being shot in the head. A16 year old girl also landed at the hospital with a gun shot wound to her back. And a 20 year old man was shot in the leg.

It’s a problem Interim Chief Captain Ellery Sosebee is hoping to work with community members to help fix.

Kris Adams says hearing the sound of gunshots has become too common for him.

“On the south side of Lansing it seems like its just one day after another. There’s just more and more gunfire,” Adams said.

Chira Kelso says she’s had enough.

“I’m angry because I’m constantly burying family members and it starts at home,” Kelso said.

Her nephew was the 20 year old shot on the 3800 block of Kendalwood Dr.

Bullet holes were left in his home. Kelso says guns almost cost her everything.

“These kids aren’t even capable of using their decision skills to make the right decisions on every day life…yet you’re gonna sit there and play god,” Kelso said. “Deciding you’re going to pull a trigger, to take somebody’s life. Do you know how this could have ended for me?”

Chief Sosebee says he’s pushing for more cameras in the city to monitor when police aren’t around.

and also asking the community to help avoid more violence.

“I urge everyone that has a firearm in their home or business please make sure that its secure because we’re finding a lot of these incidences are because of stolen firearms,” he said.

He says we all play a part in making our community safer.

“The real crime solvers are the community members and it’s kind of cliche but it’s true. If they saw something they need to come forward and tell us,” Sosebee said.