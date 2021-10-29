What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories today include: Holt Public Schools addressing multiple social media threats, restaurants gearing up for game day and a Halloween house with thousands of lights.

Holt Public Schools Address Multiple Social Media Threats

A Facebook post from Holt Public Schools apologized to parents for the delay in communication regarding threats made against the school.

A social media threat was seemingly made against Holt Junior High.

After investigation, authorities learned that the social media threat was directed towards a school in another county.

A “thorough investigation” took place with the police and school administration. After the junior high threat was cleared, authorities found another threat made via social media against the high school.

The high school then entered a continuous instruction lockdown with a staggered release of students.

As of now, no further updates have been announced regarding the threats.

Holt Public encourages calls to their hotline at (517) 699-STOP (7867) or OK2Say at 855-565-2729 to report any concern.

Restaurants Gearing up for Game Day this Saturday Between U of M and MSU

Restaurants in East Lansing are preparing for game day, this Saturday between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

Restaurants are getting ready for the big day by adding more staff and buying more ingredients for their dishes.

“We have 15 employees and everybody has to work. We are expecting over 500 pounds of cheese, mozzarella cheese. 300 pounds of flour. We’re expecting to be here until three in the morning. A 15 to16 hour shift. We are very excited for that.” Vackis Nicolaou of Georgio’s Pizza.

Nicolaou says he expects his locations on Grand River Ave. will be packed to the max with students and fans devouring pizza and watching the game on TV. The two locations are ready to roll out the pizza’s.

There’s more than one way to display your pizza peel. It can be hung on the wall, leaned against a backsplash, or used as a centerpiece.

Michigan Couple Puts up Thousands of Lights for their Halloween Display

A couple from Haslett wasn’t shy when it came to decorating for Halloween this year.

The couple’s quick trip to get a few decorations transformed into a full fledged outing, including going to Home Depot at 3:00 a.m. in Grand Rapids. They also once drove four hours to Ohio to get a hearse as a prop.

The couple put thousands of lights outside of their house and they welcome people to walk through the display.

The couple told 6 News the setup for Halloween is nothing compared to what they do for Christmas.

On Monday, when Halloween has passed, the couple plans on taking the decorations down immediately and beginning on building their Christmas display.

Last year they estimated 17,000 visitors came to experience the display. They also said they gave away over 3,000 M&M candy canes.

The couple is welcoming those to come and enjoy their setup at 177 Damon Rd. Haslett, Mich.