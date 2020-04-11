What’s the status of Faster Horses? ‘Proceeding as planned’

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – Live Nation, promoters of the annual Faster Horses Country Music Festival each summer at Michigan International Speedway, has been relatively quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s “proceeding as planned,” according to its most recent statement.

The eighth annual festival is scheduled for July 17-19 at MIS. Festival passes are still on sale, as well as camping information on the website.

The headliners are Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. It attracts about 40,000 country music fans each day on two stages.

On March 14, promoters posted on their social channels that the event was still “proceeding as planned” and to look on social media for updates.

