When coronavirus goes away, will all the cheap flights go away with it? No and here’s why

So when can we fly? The answer is probably not for several weeks for most of us. The next questions is will all the super-deals will go away when COVID-19 does? According to USA Today, fares won’t rise much, because airlines will use them as incentives to lure us back into the habit of getting on planes. So for now, we wait, but there are some things you can do now to get ready for a future trip and maybe save even more.

Find your destination

Think of places you’d like to go. Then enter them into an airfare search site to get a feel for prices. Traditionally cheap U.S. destinations include southern Florida, Boston, Denver, and often southern California, but during the pandemic there have been additional super-cheap cities.

Before you buy any tickets

Make sure your airline will waive change fees (which can amount to $200 per ticket on American, Delta and United) if you decide not to fly. We haven’t seen many flat-out refunds so far but the change fee waiver allows you to rebook your trip (in most cases) into 2021 – and in some cases, 2022.

Tip: The coronavirus situation has meant airlines are constantly changing policies so reconfirm what your options are before you lock in your travel plans with a credit card.

When to fly

This is the big question and the answer is, no one really knows for sure, but as long as your airline allows changes for free, here are some suggestions: Late summer; fall; early winter. These are traditionally cheap times to fly, and while you may not find $35 flights, you will see Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale for $97 round-trip, still a heck of a deal.

What can you do in the meantime

If your passport is coming up for renewal and you don’t foresee traveling abroad soon, consider sending it in now.

With many DMVs closed, the Department of Homeland Security is allowing travelers to use expired driver’s licenses as identification and has pushed the deadline for REAL ID back to October 2021. But if your state will let you submit documents online for a REAL ID, do that. (You will eventually have to complete the process in person when your state’s DMV offices reopen.)

You can also sign up for PreCheck online, which speeds up the TSA checkpoint process by providing a dedicated lane for members. You will have to finish the process with an in-person interview. (Not all enrollment centers are open or operating regular hours right now so check online first.)

Once the travel industry begins to return to normal, you’ll be able to get through the TSA security checkpoint faster thanks to the dedicated lane for PreCheck members.

Finally, once you choose a destination, do some research. It’s actually fun; check out your favorite travel authors, talk to travel-happy friends and always check out the ‘official’ tourism sites for your city or country. Doing these things can mean the difference between a good travel experience and a great one.