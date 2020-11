The 2020 Official White House Christmas tree is presented on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington D.C. (WLNS) — The White House has started decorating for Christmas on Wednesday morning.

Crews used a cherry picker to hang wreaths on windows outside and it doesn’t look like The First Lady Melania Trump started decorating inside just yet.

This year’s Christmas decoration theme is still a mystery, last year the theme was “The Spirit of America”, it was a tribute to the traditions, customs, and history to make the U.S. Great.