White House rejects proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WLNS) – The Trump Administration has blocked a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska.

The Pebble Mine was once envisioned to be almost as deep as the Grand Canyon and produce enough waste to fill 3,900 football stadiums.

The proposal was controversial in part because the mine would be located near the headwaters of the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world. That raised concerns among conservation groups and salmon fishing fans, including the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The Army Corps of Engineers previously said the mine and the fishery could coexist and signaled earlier this year that the project was on the fast track for approval. In a statement today, Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the corps’ Alaska district, said the mine was contrary to the public interest.