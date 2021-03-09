White House restores enforcement of law protecting U.S. birds

FILE – In this April 22, 2015, file photo, a male sage grouse struts in the early morning hours outside Baggs, Wyo. (Dan Cepeda/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The Biden administration announced Monday that it is reversing a Trump-era policy that weakened the federal law that protects most bird species in the U.S.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act was passed in 1918 after hunting and poaching devastated many bird species, some to the point of extinction. Much of that hunting was simply to meet the demand for feathered women’s hats, a booming industry at the time.

Since then, it has primarily been used to protect bird species by punishing companies whose activities cause undue harm. In 2010, it resulted in a $100 million settlement with British Petroleum after the company caused a major oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Then-President Donald Trump halted enforcement of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, claiming that it had been abused to penalize companies that caused accidental bird deaths. A New York federal judge struck down that rationale in August, but the administration did not abandon its policy.

In a statement today, Department of Interior spokesman Tyler Cherry says the administration plans to create new standards that will protect native birds while still being predictable for companies. Details on the new policy have not yet been made public.

Energy companies supported the Trump administration’s lack of enforcement, but say they are willing to work with the Biden administration on new, consistent regulations. Today, the American Petroleum Institute called for “policies that support environmental protection while providing regulatory certainty.” The Edison Electric Institute promised to cooperate with regulators as new standards are developed.