Whitmer kidnapping group also discussed kidnapping Virginia Governor, Per FBI agent

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Michigan coronavirus news conference on Aug. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS/AP) – Those involved with the plotting of kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, also discusses kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan.

“They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders,” Trask said. He said the people at the meeting were unhappy with the governors’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

When speaking Trask detailed how members scouted the governor’s vacation home, had maps drawn out, estimated feel times, talked about escaping on a boat with the Governor, and had multiple field training where they practiced breaching and clearing rooms.

Trask also says Around August members were concerned that they had a mole in the group, So they moved from a different wire (a form of communication).

Seven other men face state terrorism charges.

Trask did not name Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, during his testimony in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids. He said members of anti-government groups from multiple states attended the meeting.

Trask did not discuss further planning aimed at Northam.