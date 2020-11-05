Whitmer sends GOP legislative leaders a letter urging mask law

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Oct. 21, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Citing Michigan’s recent “record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again called on the Republican-led Legislature to pass a law requiring masks in public.

“At this moment, mask wearing could not be more critical,” the Democratic governor said ta a Thursday afternoon briefing in Lansing, explaining she had sent a letter to leaders in the Legislature asking for the law.

While the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services already has a mask mandate in effect under an epidemic order, Whitmer said support from the Legislature would send a strong message about how vital wearing masks is.

“We’ve got to get the politics out of this simple act of masking up,” Whitmer said. “This remains the best implement we have to keep spread down.”

The state Legislature has taken some action on the virus recently, with Whitmer on Thursday singing some measures into law. One requires MDHHS to publish COVID-19 data online, one allows volunteers to help with COVID-19 testing with guidance, and one allows electronic signatures, witnessing and notarization of certain documents through Dec. 31 to encourage remote commerce. None effect any significant change in how the state has been operating for months.

The governor was joined at her briefing by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who said she was “very concerned” about the state of the outbreak in Michigan.

Michigan is seeing a surge in cases, with more than 4,100 announced Wednesday alone, and things are not getting better.

Khaldun said the state’s numbers of new cases daily are now five times higher than early September. While every region of the state is seeing more cases, the worst figures are in Southwest Michigan, West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

The percentage of positive tests each day has been rising for five weeks, with the seven-day average now above 8%. Public health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is controlled; Khaldun said about half of people reached by contact tracers have no idea where they picked up the virus.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19-related deaths each day has also been up in recent weeks.

The number of people being hospitalized is “rapidly rising,” Khaldun said, with nearly 2,200 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus as of Wednesday. Khaldun said that’s four times more than the end of August — though it’s still below what we were seeing in the spring.

With 217 inpatients across its hospitals, Spectrum Health says it is nearing capacity — though it said it has a plan to respond if numbers continue to grow.

“Things are concerning, but we are not helpless,” Khaldun said. “If we use the public health tools we have, we can get through this.”

She said that this year, it would be wise to avoid large family gatherings at the holidays. She also reminded people to wear masks, maintain 6-foot social distance and wash their hands frequently.

Whitmer acknowledged people are fatigued, but said we can’t let our guard down and must “reinvigorate” our commitment to mitigation measures.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

The state on Thursday announced a new free community testing site had opened in Grand Rapids. The site at Garfield Park Gym, 2111 Madison Ave. SE, will be open three days a week:

There are 21 such state-organized neighborhood testing sites across Michigan. You can make an appointment at one online or by calling 888.535.6136 and choosing option 1. Walk-ins are allowed, but officials want you to register ahead of time.