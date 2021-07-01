Whitmer signs emergency insulin bills into law

This photo provided by Novo Nordisk Inc. shows its Tresiba brand insulin. On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk announced a new program offering free insulin for at least three months months for diabetes patients who have lost their insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Novo Nordisk Inc. via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Thursday Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation into law, that allows pharmacists to dispense an emergency supply of insulin to individuals with an expired but otherwise valid prescription issued within the last 12 months.

She also signed a bill that requires insurance to cover an emergency supply of insulin when dispensed under those circumstances.

You can read the full description of Senate Bill 155 here, and Senate Bill 156 here.

“I am committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to make real, lasting change for Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death. I’m proud to sign Senate Bills 155 and 156 because they ensure access to an emergency insulin supply for people facing an interruption of care, and require insurance to cover that emergency supply.”

Those in support of bill issued the following statements after the governor signed them into law.

“I am happy to see this legislation reach the finish line and being formally signed into law,” said Senator Daley, R-Lum. “Countless Michiganders need insulin to survive, and they should never be forced into a place where they can’t get their lifesaving medication. My bills would establish a safety net for those who rely on this medication in their daily lives.”

“AAPA and its member pharmacists fully support the bill,” said Ed Saleh of the Arab American Pharmacist Association. “The bill provides access to lifesaving drugs to Michiganders most prone to experiencing emergency health crisis. A diabetic emergency can not wait till your doctor’s office reopens on Monday morning.”

“Your community pharmacist is the most accessible provider of healthcare,” said Sammy Salem of the Arab American Pharmacist Association. “Allowing them to provide insulin when the patient needs it most saves Michigan healthcare costs and Michiganders’ lives.”