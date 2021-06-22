Watch: Whitmer highlighting Michigan’s full reopening in Detroit

DETROIT (WOOD) — Now that restaurants and other businesses are allowed to return to full capacity Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference to highlight the full reopening of the state.

The governor is speaking at a 12 p.m. press conference in Detroit. She is joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The event will stream live on woodtv.com.

The governor’s office said Whitmer will also announce her plan to boost the number of people in good-paying jobs in Michigan.

With coronavirus metrics continuing to show marked improvements — the positive test and daily case rates are well below last summer’s lows and the daily death rate is dropping — and the vaccine rollout inching along, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ broadest epidemic order, the Gatherings and Face Mask order, lifted on Tuesday, allowing restaurants and other businesses to return to full capacity. Also Tuesday, no one will be required by state mandate to wear a mask, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Also Tuesday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration called off coronavirus mitigation mandates for most workplaces, giving most companies discretion about what protocols to have in place. Rules are still in effect for health care settings.

More than 61% of Michigan residents age 16 and up have received at least one vaccine dose. Among the population age 12 and up, that figure is about 56%.