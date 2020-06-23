Whitmer to not loosen COVID-19 restrictions, needs “more data”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In an exclusive interview with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she had hoped to loosen more restrictions before the July 4th holiday.

“My hope was to do it this week — we’re not gonna do it this week. We’re breaking news right here, Tim, but we’re not in a position to do that yet. We’ve gotta get more data, because we are concerned,” explained Gov. Whitmer.

She said a recent cluster of 14 COVID-19 cases traced back to Harper’s Restaurant in East Lansing was a factor in her decision.

This story is developing and you can see more of this exclusive interview tonight online and on 6 News.