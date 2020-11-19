Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update this afternoon

*** This event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM, you can watch it here live at wlns.com ***

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference today, to provide an update about COVID-19 here in Michigan.

Today’s announcements come just one day, after new orders announced Sunday by the Michigan health department took effect, that enacted a three-week pause targeting indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will be joined by small business leaders to talk about the steps they are taking to protect against COVID-19.

“Indoor gatherings are the greatest source of spread, and sharply limiting them is our focus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “The order is targeted and temporary, but a terrible loss of life will be forever unless we act. By coming together today, we can save thousands of lives.”

“In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, frontline workers and small businesses,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Right now, there are thousands of cases a day and hundreds of deaths a week in Michigan, and the number is growing. If we don’t act now, thousands more will die, and our hospitals will continue to be overwhelmed. We can get through this together by listening to health experts once again and taking action right now to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”