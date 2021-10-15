Whitmer vetoes more election-related bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed election bills Friday, blocking proposals to accelerate the state’s review of ballot initiatives and to change the process for canceling the registrations of dead voters.

The Democrat said the legislation would “divert key resources away from ensuring that every qualified Michigan resident can cast a secure ballot in our elections.” It was the second time in two weeks that she vetoed election measures.

She will soon nix more controversial Republican-sponsored legislation that would toughen voter ID requirements and ban the secretary of state and local clerks from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

One bill vetoed Friday would have required the state elections board to canvass signatures for an initiative petition within 100 days of the filing. It currently must make a determination no more than 100 days before the election in which the proposal would appear on the ballot.

The legislation was introduced after Unlock Michigan, a GOP-affiliated group that wiped from the books a law the governor used to issue COVID-19 orders, complained the signature review took too long. State officials have said they were busy preparing for the presidential election and doing post-election audits.