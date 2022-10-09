COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff.

President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October 9.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will hold a memorial service, which can be seen here, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, to honor those that have fallen.

Among those firefighters being honored this year are Jimmy Riley of Plant City, Florida, who died after being diagnosed with brain cancer; Sean DeMuynck, a volunteer firefighter who was found unresponsive while battling a fire in suburban Philadelphia and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital; and Jeff Billingsley of Denver, who experienced “an apparent cardiac event” during one of his shifts.

A full list of firefighters being honored this year can be found on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s website.