Officials say burn with caution amid windy conditions this weekend

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters are asking people to be extra careful when burning this weekend because weather conditions will create an increased risk of wildfire.

“Much of the state is very dry and fire danger will grow as temperatures rise over the weekend,” said DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher.

The warning comes amid several fires that broke out due to these conditions in Mid-Michigan:

Before burning yard waste, check to see if burning is permitted in your area.

Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.

Composting is an alternative to burning that can be used any time regardless of weather conditions.