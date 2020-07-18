Winn-Dixie not requiring customers to wear face masks

(WKBN/Nexstar Media Wire) — As some of the country’s largest retailers are requiring customers to wear masks, Winn-Dixie stores say they will only “encourage” their use.

“Currently, we are adhering to all local safety mandates within each of our stores and strongly encouraging those who are medically able to wear a face covering to do so,” Joe Caldwell, corporate communications director at Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, said in a statement.

He said Winn-Dixie stores want to avoid causing “undue friction between our customers and associates by regulating mask mandates.”

The following retailers will be requiring masks while visiting their stores:

Apple – Customers are required to wear masks while in all stores since May 17.

Best Buy – Customers must wear a mask starting July 15. Any customer who doesn’t have a face-covering will be provided one. Children and individuals who cannot wear a mask will be allowed to enter the store without one.

Costco – Shoppers are required to wear face coverings since May 4. The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

CVS Pharmacy – Customers must wear a mask starting July 20.

Kohl’s – Shoppers are required to wear a face-covering starting July 20. There will be associate greeters at the entrance of every store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

Kroger – Customers at all locations must wear a mask starting July 22.

Marc’s – Customers must wear a face-covering starting July 20. There will be signs at entrances to inform customers of the new policy, as well as an employee to remind them to wear masks.

Panera Bread – Guests must wear a mask inside bakery-cafes starting July 15. Masks must be worn at all times, except while eating and drinking. Any customer who does not have a mask is asked to use curbside, delivery or drive-thru services.

Publix — Customers will be required to wear masks while shopping starting Tuesday.

Sam’s Club – Club members must wear a mask starting July 20. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member does not have one, or they can be purchased inside the club.

Starbucks – Customers must wear masks in all company-owned cafe locations starting July 15. Customers not wearing coverings will be able to pick up their order in the drive-thru or use curbside pickup through the Starbucks app.

Target – Customers required to wear masks starting August 1. The retailer will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

Walmart – Customers must wear masks at all stores starting July 20. Employees will be stationed near store entrances to remind customers of the rule. These employees will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.

This week, the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention affirmed that cloth face coverings are critical in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”