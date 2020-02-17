Wisconsin restricts firefighting foam containing PFAS

A new start for one city department in Lansing, after the former director was accused of mis-handling money.

Mayor Andy Schor made an announcement this morning, announcing Kimberly Coleman.

As the new director of Human Relations and Community Services.

Coleman started in her new role today.

6 News met up with Coleman this afternoon, who says before this position.

She was Executive Director for a non-profit for 40 years.

Even with all the controversy around this position.

Coleman tells 6 News she is excited about the new role, and looks forward to contributing to the work the department has already done.

"I'm here and the rest of the staff is here to turn the lights back on…its my hope there wont be a dark cloud after awhile. Were looking at strengthening out services and how we can best meet the needs of the community."said Kimberly Coleman, News Director of Human Relations and Community Services for the city of Lansing.

Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson, the financial audit is now in the hands of the federal authorities, after the Michigan Attorney General's Office turned it over.

Johnson was with the city of Lansing for 15 years.