Wish-Bone dressings recalled due to undeclared ingredient

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Conagra Brands has issued a voluntary recall on Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to egg in the dressings but not on the ingredients list.

People who are allergic to eggs or have a sensitivity risk serious reactions of they consume these dressings.

So far, there have been no reports of injury due to the products.

The items will be removed from store shelves.

The products recalled are:

Item Description Each UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200620 BEST BY

JAN312023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200720 BEST BY

FEB012023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00731-6 4254201720 BEST BY

FEB112023 Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE

CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00691-3 4254201320 BEST BY

NOV092022 via fda.gov

The recall does not affect any other Wish-Bone or Conagra products.

Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.