Wish-Bone dressings recalled due to undeclared ingredient

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Conagra Brands has issued a voluntary recall on Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to egg in the dressings but not on the ingredients list.
People who are allergic to eggs or have a sensitivity risk serious reactions of they consume these dressings.
So far, there have been no reports of injury due to the products.
The items will be removed from store shelves.
The products recalled are:
|Item Description
|Each UPC
|Batch/Lot Code
|Best By Date
|Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz
|0-41321-00645-6
|4254200620
|BEST BY
JAN312023
|Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz
|0-41321-00645-6
|4254200720
|BEST BY
FEB012023
|Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz
|0-41321-00731-6
|4254201720
|BEST BY
FEB112023
|Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE
CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz
|0-41321-00691-3
|4254201320
|BEST BY
NOV092022
The recall does not affect any other Wish-Bone or Conagra products.
Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.