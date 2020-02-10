With nearly 2,000 complaints in two years, people question if the government is adequately regulating alternative gas suppliers

In two years, nearly 2,000 complaints have been filed against alternative gas suppliers.

Many people find out about the companies when door-to-door salespeople come knocking at their door, but often walk away from the encounter feeling duped.

Troy Baker with the Better Business Bureau says his office gets complaints frequently.

“They ask to see your energy bill and then they switch you over sometimes without your permission or even without your knowledge, says Baker, sometimes they will say they are working with DTE or Consumers Energy…they tell you you’re going to save money right now when you don’t save money.”

According to WOOD-TV, there have been 1900 complaints in two years with 500 targeting door-to-door salesmen.

“People should be complaining to the BBB when they come across this but also making a complaint to the Michigan Public Service Commission because their the agency who can really shut these companies down if they’re doing something wrong.”

But are they? I spoke with a manager at MPSC who says in the eight years she has worked there, the agency has never revoked any gas suppliers licenses, but one company has voluntarily surrendered it.

Right now the MPSC has nine companies on its list of licensed alternative gas suppliers that have lost accreditation with the BBB, and four with an alert not to use them.