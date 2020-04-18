With South Africa in lockdown, the lions are taking it very easy

Animals around the world appear to be adjusting well to life without humans during the coronavirus outbreak.

The image shows a pride of lions lounging on a road, seemingly unperturbed by the presence of the photographer, park ranger Richard Sowry.

“Lying on the road during the daytime is unusual because under normal circumstances there would be traffic and that pushes them into the bush,” park spokesman Isaac Phaahla told CNN.While the photos are striking, Phaahla said lockdown hasn’t led to many changes in animal behavior.

“They just occupy places that they would normally shun when there are tourists,” he said.”People should remember that KNP is still a largely wild area and in the absence of humans, wildlife is more active.”

This article was adapted by CNN.